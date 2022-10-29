Arno Oscar Wolf Jr., Sept. 20, 1953 – Oct. 11, 2022

Arno Oscar Wolf Jr. passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. He also did a lot of pretty rad things before he died. He surfed. He climbed. He skied and snowboarded. He built things. Rather than a funeral service his family is building a Viking longboat and setting his ashes on fire to send him off to Valhalla. A memorial will take place on Nov. 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at 19400 Cavalier Court.
Arno was born Sept. 20, 1953, in Los Angeles to Arno and Alice Wolf. He grew up in Seal Beach and later lived in Crowley Lake, North County San Diego, and Tehachapi.
He could be spare with his words and didn’t often boast, though he had plenty to brag about. If he liked you then he let you know, and if he didn’t, he also let you know. He might occasionally tell you to get the hell out of his chair but that was a compliment; it meant you were worth talking to.
Arno was a builder by trade. He built homes throughout California and left his mark as far away as the Antarctic, where he built USGS research stations in the 1970s. He was an avid reader, a musician and an iconoclast. After he graduated from Los Alamitos High School, he attended college for two weeks but quit because they wouldn’t let him teach the classes. In his late teens, he spent a summer dropping acid in Red’s Meadow and trying to understand the universe before he relocated to Mammoth Lakes. He was loyal and devout to his loved ones and taught his children to be independent and free in their thinking.
Arno is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen, his six children, and his nine grandchildren (with one more on the way.)
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
