Austin Hall, 22, of Tehachapi, Calif., April 4, 2000 – Aug. 22, 2022.
He leaves us with the most memorable smile and laugh you could ever imagine, memories that will be cherished forever.
Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 15 and chapel service 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wood Family Funeral Service. Reception 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at The Woods Pavilion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.