Longtime resident of Bear Valley Springs Barbara Mason passed away in the evening of June 15, 2021.
Barbara was born on July 28, 1943 to Curtis and Margaret Mason of Pasadena. She has one brother, Steve, two nieces and two nephews.
Barbara began her teaching career working for Centrailia School District in Orange County, then discovered Kern County, and ultimately moved to Bear Valley Springs and completed her tenure as a Teacher with Mojave USD in 2004.
Upon discovering the community of Bear Valley Springs, she was able to fulfill a dream of owning horses. She was fond of the Peruvian breed and had owned several.
Over her lifetime, Barbara pursued many, many hobbies to include horseback riding and training, rock hounding, jewelry making, photography, geography, family history, traveling and more.
Throughout her time in Bear Valley, Barb spent much time with close friends, who ultimately became her family, enjoying life as she put it, doing everything she wanted to do, without regret.
At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her “adopted” family, Riley, Anna and Ashley Peavy of Bellflower, and longtime minister, Fr. Wesley Clare.
Memorial services will be held on July 24, 2021, St. Jude's on the Mountain, Tehachapi, Calif., at noon. All in attendance are requested to refrain from wearing dark-colored clothing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.