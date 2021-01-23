Barbara Judy Ballard-Reddig, Nov. 17, 1940 - Jan. 15, 2021

Barbara Judy Ballard-Reddig was born in Bakersfield, Calif., on Nov. 17, 1940 to William A. and Gladys N. Ballard. Barbara (or Judy as she was called by many in her family) married Darrel Ross Reddig on Aug. 15, 1959. Together they raised four children in Bakersfield and Tehachapi, Calif.
Mom loved affection, laughter, adventure, love stories, sappy music, rap and showtunes, dog commercials, murder TV, shopping, good food, traveling and hosting parties. In recent years, she and Dad enjoyed spending time at their second home in Arizona. Mom was a fantastic cook and loved nothing more than preparing a big meal for a house full of loved ones. She was never happier than when surrounded by family.
Being a mother and grandmother was the greatest source of joy and pride in her life. She loved fiercely and unconditionally. When her kids and grandkids were growing up, she was a second Mom to many, always happy to take in a stray and loving everyone as-is. She was also adored by nieces and nephews and she adored them in return.
Mom left this world for the next on Jan. 15, 2021. She is survived by her beloved Darrel and their well-loved children: David, Karl, Steven and Carin; her brother, Bill Ballard; eight grandchildren: Shannon, Holly, Keith, Ross, Matthew, Vladimir, Nicolas and Katie. She also leaves behind 10 great-grandchildren, in-laws, extended family, good friends and a lifetime of happy, loving memories.
A light went out in the world when we lost you, Mom, but all of the love you gave us lives on inside of us and will never be forgotten. You are the heart of us all. Until we meet again. Families are forever.
A service will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Mission Family Mortuary and Mom will be laid to rest at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.