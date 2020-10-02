Barbara Reynolds-Wahlstrom, March 18, 1948-Sept. 30, 2020

Barbara Reynolds-Wahlstrom, 72, of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away on Sept. 30, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1948 in Washington, D.C., to Earl and Omer Holmes.
Barbara was a proud UCLA graduate. She earned her degree in political science and worked as a paralegal for 46 years. She enjoyed public speaking and loved to teach paralegal studies at West Los Angeles College. Outside the office, she enjoyed collecting antiques and relaxing in her backyard.
A beloved grandmother, Barbara treasured her time with her two grandchildren. She loved to treat them to ice cream and snacks and have them over for sleepovers.
Preceded in passing by her love, Dennis Wahlstrom, Barbara is survived by her son, Ryan Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Reynolds; brother, Earl Holmes; sister, Gloria Holmes; grandson, Junior Alaniz; and granddaughter, Aaliyah Reynolds.
The family will be celebrating Barbara’s life privately. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net.
