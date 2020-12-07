Bert William (Bill) Duncan, 94, of Stallion Springs, Calif., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at his home. Dan & Susie Duncan were with him as he transitioned from this life where he had been cared for for several years. His beloved wife, Carol Craven Duncan, passed away on Nov. 10, 2015.
Bill was born to Bert Cleveland & Hilma E. (Hongola) Duncan on May 4, 1926, at Miss Freise's Maternity Hospital, Bakersfield, Calif. He attended Vineland School near Weedpatch and Kern County Union High School in Bakersfield. After graduation, Bill joined the Navy and was in active duty in the Pacific until word came that his father, Bert, had passed away in August 1949. His mother requested that he come back to the farm and take over. He did return shortly thereafter and on Oct. 28, 1950, he married Carol Craven of Arvin. Bill just happened to be one of the school bus drivers that picked up Arvin students attending Kern County Union High School before Arvin High opened. After he returned from the Navy, the girl he met on the bus one day, began to date and married the following year.
Bill and Carol resided several years on the family farm located on Sunset Boulevard, rural Arvin. As Bill began to expand the farming operation, they moved to their new address on Weedpatch Highway, located between Weedpatch and Lamont. Bill put all three of his sons to work on the farm. Through the years, things changed and the farming operation continued to grow. In 1980, Bill semi-retired and moved his wife to Stallion Springs. Their son, Danny, stepped up to the plate and became the overseer of the entire operation. It continued growing and evolving and eventually the entire operation began transitioning to all organic. The trendy and wise entire became known as Cal-Organic Farms.
On Oct. 28, 2015, Bill and Carol celebrated their 65th anniversary, just a few weeks prior to Carol's death on Nov. 10, 2015.
Bill is survived by his three sons and their families:
Randy Duncan (Dan Wright) LaPorte, Ind.; their children- Derek Duncan, San Antonio, Texas; Denee' Duncan Dimiceli (TJ), Edmond, Okla.; Jennifer Duncan, Houston, Texas, and five great-grandchildren: Burke and Brynn Duncan; Thomas, Finley and Max Dimiceli.
Dan and Susie Duncan, Bakersfield/Las Vegas, Nev.; their children- Kevin Duncan (Christopher Martinez), San Francisco; Danielle Duncan Murnane (Matt), Las Vegas. Nev.; and Olivia Duncan Power (Jeremy), Las Vegas, Nev., and three great-granddaughters: Daylin, Liyah and Ivy Murnane.
Mike and Jennifer Duncan, Bakersfield, Calif.; their children- Baylie and Rylie Duncan, Bakersfield.
Bill is survived by one sister, Peggy Duncan Mullins, Panama City Beach, Fla.
A very special thanks to his wonderful caregivers — Janet Rodriguez, Kathleen Bloom and Laura Wilcox. A Celebration of Life is being planned at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time.
