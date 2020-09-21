Betty Jean Burgeis, Dec. 12, 1924 - Sept. 16, 2020

Betty Jean Burgeis went to be with the Lord on Sept. 16, 2020. She was born on Dec. 12, 1924 in Tulare, Calif., and over the years lived in Caliente, Cameron, and Tehachapi, Calif.
She moved to Tehachapi in 1940 and attended Tehachapi schools. Betty graduated from Tehachapi High School. She worked for the potato shed, the lilac farm, and the Wells Elementary School cafeteria.
Preceding Betty in death are her husband, Donald R. “Bob” Burgeis; son, Larry Burgeis; and grandson, Drake Burgeis. Left to miss Betty are son, Gary Burgeis, and his wife, Thelma; son, Donald P. Burgeis, and his wife, Betty; brother, Lawrence Hifner; grandchildren, Stephanie, Crystal, Becky, Laurie, Robert, and Drake; great-grandchildren, Austin, Larrisa, Isaac, Elijah, Adam, Avery, Madison, Kristen, Mackenzie, Madelynn, Brooke, Justin, and Suzie; and many nieces and nephews.
She will be forever in our hearts. Her love and devotion will be terribly missed by the entire family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., 93561. Funeral services will be held the following day, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at The Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St., Tehachapi, Calif., 93561. Wood Family Funeral Service requests that all guests in attendance wear face masks/coverings. Graveside services will immediately follow at Tehachapi Public Cemetery-Westside, 920 Enterprise Way, Tehachapi, Calif., 93561.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, California. Online condolences can be made at woodmortuary.net.
