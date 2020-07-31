Betty June Culp, June 28, 1932 - July 30, 2020

Betty June Culp, wife of Billy Gene Culp and mother to five children, passed away July 30, 2020, having spent 88 years, one month and two days on this earth. Born June 28, 1932, to Russel Thomas and Maurine Phillips Thomas in Point Texas, she was surrounded by family at her home of 20 years in Bear Valley Springs, Calif.
Betty is survived by brother Jimmie Thomas of Santee, Calif.; sons, Larry Culp, of Mesa, Ariz., Roger Culp, of Tucson, Ariz., Donald Culp, of Tehachapi, Calif., and Barry Culp of Keizer, Ore. Also 20 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren. Proceeding her in death are her parents, husband Billy, daughter Brenda Patterson, brother William Thomas, sister Margaret Shephard, and grandson Benjamin Culp.
Betty moved around a lot as a child due to her father’s occupation, ending in Midland, Texas, where she met Billy and they married Dec. 23, 1948. Three children later, they moved to California and had one more child and adopted a daughter to the family. Betty supported Billy in all his accomplishments and provided encouragement to him and their children throughout her life.
She provided a morale base for her family by following these rules: If you cannot say something nice about someone, then say nothing at all. Don’t gossip, or talk about anyone behind their back and treat others as you would want to be treated. She did not talk about these rules much; she lived these rules as an example to all.
Remembering Mom, she was an artist and provided several paintings to her children as well as decorating her own home. She lived her whole life for her family, visiting as often as possible her parents, siblings and extended family as well as our father’s family. She wanted her children to know the families we were from and to experience all the things that she grew up with.
Services pending due to COVID crisis; as soon as appropriate the family will announce services.
