Betty Lou Freeman, Nov. 11, 1921 - Jan. 15, 2022

Betty Lou Freeman has been a beloved resident of Tehachapi since 1950. Betty was born on Nov. 11, 1921, in Riverside, Calif. Betty spent most of her childhood and early days in Fillmore, Calif., before moving to San Diego, Calif., to partake in the industrious career of sound-proofing B-24 bomber planes for the Second World War.
This is where she crossed paths with the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Freeman Jr, a Marine who was stationed in the area. They were wed shortly before Bob was deployed to fight overseas. The couple raised three rambunctious sons and resided in the Tehachapi area where Bob’s family had been settled since 1869. Betty enjoyed tending to her beautiful garden and shopping daily at the local supermarket for groceries.
Betty was best known for her quick-witted humor, boundless holiday decorating, and ardent love of football. Betty is survived and loved by her three sons: Robert Freeman III, Bill Freeman, and Tom Freeman. She has a total of six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren spread throughout the country.
This loving member of the community will be reunited with her husband at the Bakersfield National Cemetery. Betty’s final wishes were to have no services held on her behalf. She lived to be a marvelous 100 years old and has left behind a legacy filled with cherished memories and experiences with loved ones before peacefully passing away in her sleep. Betty will be deeply missed by her family and those who were blessed to know her.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
