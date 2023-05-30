Bonnie Sue Ellsworth, 1953-2023

Bonnie Sue Ellsworth was born in Ridgecrest, Calif., on Sept. 19, 1953 and passed peacefully on May 23, 2023 to be with her Lord. Bonnie finished her BA in human services and was an office manager in town for many years. She was active in her church and in her community. Bonnie was well loved and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Ellsworth, Donovan and Melanie (son), Tania and Joe (daughter), nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as many friends.
A Celebration of Life for all who knew her will be held at Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard Church at 9 a.m. June 10, 2023.
