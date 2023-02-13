Bret T. Moniz, of Tehachapi, born Nov. 9, 1986, died Feb. 9, 2023. No services are scheduled. Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
