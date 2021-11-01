Bruce A. Loberg passed away at home in Tehachapi, Calif., at age 84 with family by his side, after a long battle with dementia.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., to Merton I. Loberg and Ruth (Mahon) Loberg and was the fourth of five children (Robert, Jean Louise, Pauline, Bruce and Nancy).
Bruce grew up in Pasadena, Calif., and graduated from Pasadena High School. He attended Pasadena City College, and the University of Colorado at Boulder. Bruce also lived in La Crescenta, Valencia, Pine Mountain Club, Bear Valley Springs, and Tehachapi all located in California.
He was a devoted husband, father and family man who was very supportive and involved in his children’s lives. He was a kind, fun, adventurous and spontaneous person who had a great sense of humor and was an avid woodworker making many beautiful and unique pieces of furniture.
Bruce was a successful sales engineer for major medical and industrial equipment companies which took him and his family across the U.S. and Europe. He was active in community events and thoroughly enjoyed coaching youth sports for many years in, what is now Santa Clarita, Calif.
Bruce’s memory will forever live on in those left behind, his wife, Sandie (married over 50 wonderful years); daughter, Sheri (Greg Riley); sons, Michael (Suzanne) and, David (Kelli); sister, Nancy Griffin; 10 grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Bruce was a father to many and a friend to all who met him. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the exemplary care provided to Bruce and the family by Bristol Hospice, especially Leslie and Yvonne. The family also thanks Daleen, a family friend, for helping care for Bruce.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.