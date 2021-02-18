Bruce George Holman, Sept. 23, 1937 - Feb. 15, 2021

Bruce George Holman, born Sept. 23, 1937, passed into Eternal Glory on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
The middle child of Carl Carruthers Holman and Edna May McDonald, Bruce was born in Monkton, Ontario, Canada. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillian; two children, Robert Holman and Kathryn Mackie; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Bruce is also survived by his two brothers, Frank and Bill Holman, and many nieces and nephews in Canada.
In life, Bruce was focused on his family first and his career second. He had a great sense of humor and was always willing to help others.
Funeral services will be held via Zoom so all his extended family will be able to share in the celebration of his life. Contact his children for details.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
