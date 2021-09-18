Cal Terrance Fikter, 1952-2021

Cal Terrance Fikter was born on Aug. 24, 1952 in St. Joseph, Mich. He married Susan Anderson on Nov. 25, 1972 in Sterling Rock Falls, Ill. In 1975, they moved to Bakersfield, Calif. During their 49-year marriage, they had Christopher Fikter, Kayla Fikter (Bates), and Callie Fikter. Throughout the years they also welcomed Perla Fikter, Jared Cantrell, Eric Gordon, and seven Bates to join the family. Cal loved being a grandfather to his six grandchildren: Gabriel Bravo Jr., Oliver Bates, Andrew Fikter, Charlie Bates, Mark Fikter and Nathalie Fikter.
Cal was a man of many words, many loved ones, and saw a potential friend in every new person he met. Cal once said, "I make friends with my heart, not with my head." He loved and was loved. Cal passed on Sept. 11, 2021 surrounded by his family.
The family invites you to share stories, memories and condolences by emailing CalFikterMemorial@gmail.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.