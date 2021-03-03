Carl Leonard Brooks Jr. passed on Feb. 18, 2021, at the age of 74. He was a Tehachapi resident for 73 years.
Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He also served with Kern County Fire Department for 31 years. He retired as an engineer after serving many years at Bear Valley Springs fire station.
Carl enjoyed many outdoor activities: golf, hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes with his friends and family.
A loving husband, pop, father, brother, uncle, and a friend of many, Carl is survived by his wife, Stephanie; children, Lance and Teresa Brooks, Eric Brooks, Carl and Ginny Brooks, Christa and Eric Szydlowski; siblings, Jeri Parsons, Linda and John Beatty, John and Monica Brooks; grandchildren, Kaylynn, Faith, Hunter, Isabella, Ginelle, Elijah, Tobias, and Taleah; great-grandchildren Ellie and Phoenix; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Carl was someone very special and will not be forgotten. “Happy times we could not regret, wonderful memories will live on forever, in our hearts we will never forget. He will truly be missed and always loved."
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit WoodMortuary.net.
