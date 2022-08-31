Carmen Luna Kehoe, Nov. 28, 1946 - Aug. 17, 2022

Carmen Luna Kehoe was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Honduras, and left her Earthly life in Tehachapi, Calif., entering her heavenly home, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Carmen is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur F. Kehoe Jr. (Art); mother, Rosa Zulema Luna; and father, Maximo Landa. She is survived by her daughter, Carolina Kehoe Chapman; Son-in-law, Chester Chapman; grandsons, Collin and Connor Chapman; and many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carmen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and cousin. She dedicated her every waking moment to her faith and serving others. Carmen was a Godly woman who truly served as the spiritual glue of the family; she was always the first person to devoutly offer help, prayers and love to others. Carmen loved our Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all her heart, and she spent a great deal of time studying God’s Word. She was an extremely humble and gentle woman, yet when it came to prayer, she was a bold and powerful prayer warrior. Only heaven knows what a wonderful and eternal impact all her many years of faithful praying have had on her family, her friends and the world at large. She was a member of the St. Malachy Catholic Church in Tehachapi.
Prior to coming to the United States, upon meeting and marrying the love of her life in 1983, Carmen was a beloved and respected teacher in Honduras. Carmen married Art after an international courting, filled mostly with love letters. Carmen met Art when he was traveling in Honduras, as he loved to travel and explore the world; but when he returned home to the United States without her, it was clear to him that he refused to live his life without her. Art quickly got back on a plane and rushed back to her, expressing his undying love with a romantic proposal. From that moment, Art and Carmen were inseparable. The two started a life together in Granada Hills, Calif., and wasted no time in starting a family.
Art and Carmen welcomed the other love of their lives, a beautiful daughter, Carolina, into the world in February of 1984. The pair became three and in 1992 they moved to Tehachapi, Calif., where they poured their love and passion into their land and serving their community. When Art passed away in 2011, Carmen was devastated with heartbreak; the family finds great peace in knowing that the two are now reunited and together again in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and our God, the Father.
Carmen will be remembered by her family and friends for her sweet and simple demeanor, her kind spirit, her love and devotion to Christ, her integrity, her selflessness, and her devotion to her loved ones. It was because of these characteristics that she won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. She will surely never be forgotten, and her kindness and generosity will forever leave family and friends with great memories and smiles!
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.