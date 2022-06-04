Carolyn Fredette Kennett Kenyon passed away on May 23, 2022, after a long, lucky, somewhat eventful, and fun life.
Born March 16, 1935, in New Rochelle, N.Y. to Frederick Thomas Kennett and Jeanette Alden Kennett. She is predeceased by her parents; brother, Richard; and husband, “Steve” Kenyon, Lt. Col. USMC, Ret. She is survived by grandmother, Guillermina; sisters, Dorothy Hoagg, Priscilla Dick and Christine Kennett; cousins, Bonnie Lou and David Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
She attended schools in Pelham, N.Y., and then graduated from New Rochelle Hospital School of Nursing, and later attended NYU. Her nursing career focused on surgery, also staff and administrative positions in New York and the San Diego area. She also worked at San Joaquin and Mercy Hospitals in Bakersfield.
She met “Steve” through her best friend, Peggy Smith, in 1981. They moved to Bakersfield and were married in 1986. They enjoyed 27 years of playing “The Bickersons” and trying to direct each other’s lives with unexpected and often hilarious results. In 2003 they moved to Stallion Springs, an area they both loved. “Steve” passed in 2013 after a lengthy illness.
An avid, eclectic reader and collector of books, Fredette was a regular donor to the library systems. She was an amateur artist all her life. Her greatest passion was horses. Her beloved horse “Eagle Feather” and all others, big, small, ugly, or beautiful, were all hers in her heart. Her cats were an endless source of amusement and “Old George,” her Lab/Rot, was all a dog could possibly be.
She was fortunate to have special friends, Peggy, Colette, Rosemarie, Pat, Jean, Bea and Joan and she loved them dearly. The names of others would fill pages. Her love will always be there for all of her family and friends. Much appreciation for doctors Ana Reyna, Nassar Khan and Caroline Wong. Very special thanks to Steve and Kay Hockensmith.
There will be no services at her request. Those wishing may make donations to The United Pegasus Foundation in Tehachapi, https://www.unitedpegasus.org, or to any animal or ecological fund of choice.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.