Carrolynn Faye Fox, June 19, 1958 – Nov. 16, 2020

Carrolynn Faye Fox was born in Tehachapi, Calif., on June 19, 1958. With her favorite activity being to jump in the car and go cruising, Carrolynn was not one to simply sit still. She loved to go out rock hunting, soak in the rays at the beach, and even go out and belt out the occasional tune singing karaoke. Carrolynn passed away Nov. 16, 2020 at the young age of 62.
Carrolynn was survived by her three children: Gina Curley, Fayrene Wheat and J.J Sorenson, and her three grandchildren: Anthony Casey, Andrew Curley and Jayden Orozco. Carrolynn is also survived by her two brothers, Ronnie Fox and Jim Fox. Carrolynn loved caring for her grandchildren and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She brought a special light into all our lives with her vibrant outlook on life. Carrolynn has gone to join her parents, Ruben and Faye Fox, and her brother, Carl Fox.
A memorial was held Sunday, Nov. 29 at Tehachapi Central Park at 1 p.m.
