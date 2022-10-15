Caryle Lee Kennedy, 1942-2022

Caryle Kennedy, 79, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Born in Glendale and raised in the San Fernando Valley, her youth was filled with horses, sunshine and the beach; all things to which she had an affinity. These beautiful memories she shared with her sister, Karen.
Caryle had a volunteer’s heart and donated her time, notably at The Family Life Pregnancy Center and The Salvation Army, always wanting to share the peace she had found in God with others.
One of her proudest achievements was her 34 years of sobriety, which she did one day at a time.
Caryle is survived by her children, Kenneth Holt, Natalie Brooks and Melissa Hall; sister, Karen Marks; grandchildren, Chantal Guzman, Dylan Holt, Max Holt, Connor Holt, Alice Holt, Ellery Hall, Lauren Hall and Caroline Hall; and great-grandchild, Victoria Schlager.
Caryle found the greatest joy in her last days anticipating the arrival of her first great-great-grandchild, Baby Soren.
She loved her nephews as her own: Danny Whitmore, Jeff Marks, Eric Edinburgh and Darin Whitmore.
Her family was the love of her life.
Her determination was her greatest attribute — she never gave up on anything or anyone. She will be missed.
Wood Family Funeral Service was entrusted with her care. A private service was held on Saturday, Oct. 15.
