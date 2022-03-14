Catherine Ivy Hensler, July 30, 1934 - Jan. 9, 2022

Catherine Ivy Hensler woke up in the presence of her beloved Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 9, 2022. Born Catherine Ivy Barker in Boone County, Ark., she moved to Pasadena with her family where she met and married the love of her life, Kenneth Hensler, on Aug. 5, 1952. Catherine and Ken faithfully loved one another in a marriage that endured just short of 70 years, welcoming five children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren continually growing in number!
Catherine and Ken moved from Mammoth Lakes to Tehachapi in the 1980s, buying the Gilbreith's Foothill Apple Farm on Highline Road and overseeing the family's rug making business, located in California City. Their love of the Sierras and success with their business allowed them to maintain a second home in Mammoth and then later in Bishop, which they used generously to host an endless stream of their family that shared their love of God's creation.
It was in Bishop that Catherine passed away and was buried. Catherine’s life gave expression to what it means to love and follow Jesus Christ with more than words or by empty religious rote. Catherine was an artist, and to have known Catherine was to have seen in action the true work an artist does: using common visible elements to make real the invisible.
Please join with our family as we gather on April 9 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 11 a.m., to remember and celebrate Catherine’s amazing life.
