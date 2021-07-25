Catherine Louise Rowland, Sept. 5, 1958 - July 3, 2021

Catherine Louise Rowland passed away suddenly, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Antelope Valley Hospital, from a severe asthma attack. She was born in Taft, Calif., on Sept. 5, 1958. She moved to Tehachapi in 1974 and started her family in 1976. She remained in Tehachapi to raise her family.
Cathy worked many years at Tehachapi Veterinary Hospital before spending time tending bar, first at Red Caboose, then at Doghouse Saloon. All the while she was also caregiver to her mother, grandmother and others. After retiring, Cathy moved with her husband, Roger, to Rosamond, where she spent the remainder of her life. She returned to Tehachapi weekly to care for her senior citizens and visit her children and grandchildren. She spent several years splitting her time between Tehachapi and Taft, where she cared for her grandmother until she passed at 100 years of age.
Cathy was not a soul you would come across every day. She never met a stranger and had a love for life and everything that lives. She nurtured anyone and anything that was in need, be they animal, person, or plant. If she couldn’t help, she would find someone who could. Many will feel her absence. The loss of a daughter, sister, mother, wife, friend, aunt, grandma. To know Cathy was to love her. She will be so terribly missed.
Catherine is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Rowland; parents, Dolly Stanley, and Larry (Jan) Stanley; Aunt, Eileen; brothers, Russell (Jennifer) Stanley and Stephen Stanley; ex-husband and father of her children, Joseph Martinez; children, Angie (Wayne) Trapp, Joey (Stevie) Martinez, Jessica Shaffer, Kara (Jason) Clagg; grandchildren, Joscelyn, Madeleine, Mason, Curtis, Charlie, Jason Jr., Destiney, Kayden and Zoey; countless nieces, nephews and friends, as well as dozens of crows, cats, dogs and songbirds.
Memorial services will be held at Christian Life Assembly in Tehachapi on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences/memories may be sent to any of the above-mentioned family, c/o P.O. Box 926, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Wood Family Funeral Service, Inc., was entrusted with her care. Condolences may be posted online at www.woodmortuary.net.
