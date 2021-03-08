The family of Jean Lantz would like to invite the community to celebrate the life of a beloved woman. Jean Lantz’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. March 13. Service will take place at the Country Oaks Baptist Church with reception following.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tehachapi High graduate sentenced to nine years in Russian prison camp
- Salvation Army distributes coats and food
- Carl Leonard Brooks Jr., 1946-2021
- Tehachapi Police report 25 arrests for Feb. 22-28
- Michael T. McCallion, 1938-2021
- Spaceman’s daughter captures gold at inaugural Women’s 35km Race Walk Championships
- Emil B. Swoboda, 1937 – 2021
- Natural Sightings: A seldom seen toad makes an appearance
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy featured on TehachaPod
- Richard Kirk Davis, 1952-2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.