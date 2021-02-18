The family of Jean Lantz would like to invite the community to celebrate the life of a beloved woman. Jean Lantz’s Celebration of Life will be held on March 13 at 11 a.m. Service will take place at the Country Oaks Baptist Church with reception following.
Celebration of Life on March 13 for Jean Lantz
