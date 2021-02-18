The family of Jean Lantz would like to invite the community to celebrate the life of a beloved woman. Jean Lantz’s Celebration of Life will be held on March 13 at 11 a.m. Service will take place at the Country Oaks Baptist Church with reception following.

