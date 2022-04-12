With favor, Chaplain Joseph Joel Valenzuela was welcomed home to his Heavenly family. He gently passed on March 19, 2022, while holding hands with his beloved wife of 58 years, Nadine.
After giving his life to the Lord, he then committed to serving Him and proclaiming His Glory. Upon graduating from California Baptist College (1975), he then began the Lord’s work — planting churches from Modesto, to Patterson, to Hart Flat.
Pastor Joe had a heart for those less fortunate, which led to him starting several ministries for migrant families, farmworkers — ultimately to individuals who were lost and broken. Years of prayer were answered when he became the Protestant chaplain at Tehachapi California Correctional Institution, retiring after 26 years.
Chaplain Joe was a wonderful and wise counselor to so many. Family, friends, church members, inmates, all witnessed God’s love through his personal time and attention. All those who knew him were truly blessed. And yes, even the random hitchhiker, the homeless, and the runaway children were all witness.
Dad was armed with faith, courage, humility and charm. But most importantly, he was armed with the Holy Spirit.
Chaplain Valenzuela is survived by his faithful wife, Nadine, their children and spouses: Shawn, Leah, Jason, Derek, eight grandchildren, and one great- grandchild.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, April 18, Valley Baptist (Olive Drive Campus), 5500 Olive Drive, Bakersfield, Calif. Interment at 1:15 p.m. April 18 at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
