Charlene Gayle Smith "Charlie", Oct. 27, 1955 - June 20, 2021

Charlene Gayle Smith "Charlie," 65, of Tehachapi, passed away June 20, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by her loved ones.
Charlene and her husband had relocated to Ohio just recently. She was born Oct. 27, 1955, in Bakersfield, to Charlie T. "Tom" and Juanita Vestal Wall.
Charlie married Jon Vincent Smith in July 2001. He survives with their children: Alicia (Carlos) Hernandez and Farrah (Coby) Shumay of Tehachapi, Clifford "Kalup" (Desiree) Quinton of Harker Heights, Texas, Vincent (Kelly) Smith of Mendon, Ohio, Angelika (Tim) Bohanna of Topeka, Kan., and Duane and Jon Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas; 22 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and siblings: Debbie Wall LaClair of South Carolina, Keith and Larry Wall of Washington, and Will Wall of Arkansas.
Her mother and a daughter, Christina Smith, preceded her in death.
Charlene worked as a registered nurse in the Tehachapi area, and as a traveling nurse. She attended Highland Community College and graduated from Kansas State University. An amazing mother and grandmother, Charlie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and having monthly family dinners. She particularly enjoyed RV travel, camping and fishing, was an avid reader, and very devoted to her rescue dogs, Baby and Pretty.
Funeral Services were Sunday, June 27, at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, Ohio, with burial at Mendon Cemetery, Mendon, Ohio.
Contributions in Charlene's memory may be made to any society that supports animal rescue.
Condolences can be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.