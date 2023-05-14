Charles D. Westfall, 85, of Tehachapi, Calif., succumbed in his sleep to Alzheimer’s disease in the early morning hours of April 19, 2023.
Charles was born to Phillip Nelson Westfall and Margaret Eloise Davis in Caldwell, Idaho on Oct. 25, 1937.
Left to mourn their loss are his wife, Judy Stevens; stepdaughter, Carrie Stevens (Sean); sisters, Jane Brauns (Robert) and Phylis Harris; sister-in-law, Nancy Lewis (John); and nieces and nephews, Shannon DeChaine, Stephen Sprinkel (Kathy), LeeAnn Tarling (Bryce), Susan McVicar (Jack), Denise Clark (Chris), Jennifer Hugens (John), Matthew Lewis, Kelly Munyon (Kenny), Stacey Norvell (Brandon), and Jeremy Lewis (Amy). He was predeceased by niece, Andrea Stevens; and nephew, Christopher Lewis.
Charles possessed a master’s degree in personnel administration and worked in the public sector for most of his career.
Charles was widely admired and respected. He was an inveterate world traveler, possessed a quick wit, enjoyed a glass of fine wine, and was a faithful correspondent to his friends, many he knew since their Army days in Germany, in the 1960s.
Per his wishes, Charles’ ashes will be both interred at Bakersfield National Cemetery and “scattered somewhere pretty.”
There is no longer any pain, fear, confusion or anxiety. Rest in Peace, Charles.
For those who wish to, a donation may be made in his name to Ovation School for the Performing Arts.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit woodmortuary.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.