 Charles Vandegrift Kinsman (Chuck), March 24, 1930 – Dec. 26, 2021

Charles Vandegrift Kinsman (Chuck) born March 24, 1930, in Chemung, N.Y., to William C. and Grace M. Kinsman. He died on Dec. 26, 2021, in his Bear Valley home.
Chuck graduated from Taft Union High School in 1949. He moved to the San Fernando Valley to work as a surveyor. In 1950 Chuck married Barbara Crabtree of Taft.
He started working for Lockheed Aircraft as a machinist. He moved to Lockheed Missiles in Van Nuys as a tool designer, then back to Lockheed Aircraft as a tool purchaser. Chuck and Barb built a ski boat and joined the Boat and Ski Club. In 1964 Chuck moved his family to Frazier Park, where he bought the local hardware store.
In Frazier Park, he belonged to Lyons Club, Kern County Search and Rescue, and was a volunteer fireman in both Frazier Park and Bear Valley Springs. In Frazier Park, Chuck helped start the Frazier Park Teen Club and Fiesta Days. He was a part of Kern County Special Olympics, and Boy Scouts in both Frazier, and Bear Valley.
In 1974, Chuck came to Tehachapi to build houses in Bear Valley. He was one of the first crews in Bear Valley to build homes. Later he started his own business as Bear Valley Home Builders. In 1975, Chuck moved his family to Tehachapi and started designing his unique home on Bear Valley Road. In 1976, he started the construction of the garage, the first stage of his dream home. Chuck, family and friends helped build his home. People would stop on the road and come down the driveway to see what Chuck was building, the silo, better known as Rapunzel’s Castle.
In 1980, construction was completed, and they moved in.
In 2000, Chuck married Roxie Bench and they did so many wonderful things together, camping, traveling and get-togethers with remaining classmates of Taft Union High School. Chuck should be remembered as a kind, helping man who did it his way.
Chuck is survived by Roxie, his wife of 21 years; daughters, Claudette Robinson, Terri and John Ables, Kim and Tim Kelly; grandchildren, Shannon and Eric Flack, Emily Salazar, Julie, and Tyson Kingsbury, Eric and Sara Robinson, Jamie and Sean Kelly; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Jane Ables, Austin and Christian Salazar, Truxton and Taitlyn Kingsbury, Ashlyn and Taylor Robinson, MacKennzee Flack, Landon Kelly; stepchildren, Jim and Carol Bench, Janet and Dale Fenton, Rick Bench, Connie Bench; step-grandchildren, Jim Jr. and Starla Bench, Kimberly and Todd Tenhent, Casey and Stephanie Fenton, Christopher Fenton, Christina, and Robert Reichert, Stephanie Bench; 14 step-great-grandchildren; and two step great-great-grandchildren. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, of 46 years; and his son Clay.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.