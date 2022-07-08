Charlotte Stephens was a beautiful, loving, friendly, caring, God-fearing wife of Wesley Stephens for 33 years, mother of William Shattuck, step-mother of Madeline Javaherpour and Adrienne Saied, grandmother to 10 beautiful grandchildren, and sister of Marvin Mason (currently living in Arizona) and Frank Mason Jr.
She befriended everyone she met and she was always available if you needed prayer or just to talk. Charlotte was born in Altadena, Calif., in 1940; she worked for Lockheed Martin for 29 years, and upon retiring she became an avid & talented quilter.
A Celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held at The Road Church, 5837 Columbia Way, Quartz Hill, CA 93536 on July 15, 2022 at 6 p.m.
Please RSVP to charstephensmemorial@gmail.com so the family can prepare plenty of seating and food.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help Charlotte’s grandson, Mason, get a service dog. www.gofundme.com/service-dog-needed-for-mason
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.