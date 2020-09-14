Charmaine Huetta Rush Livingston, May 20, 1932 - Sept. 8, 2020

Charmaine Huetta Rush Livingston was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 20, 1932 to Hugh and Valetta Rush. She was their only child. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She left this life on Sept. 8, 2020 to be with our Heavenly Father.
Charmaine and her parents moved to Burbank, Calif., in 1935. She met her first husband, Ronald Statt, at church when she was 18 years old. This marriage produced two children, a daughter Suzanne, and a son Michael, who she raised independently. They were the joys of her life.
In 1973, Charmaine met her current husband of 44 years, Terry Livingston. The two met when she was living in Fresno, Calif., when she needed an electrician. Together, they raised four of Terry’s five children. In 1975, the family moved to Tehachapi, Calif., where they would call “home” for the next 45 years.
Charmaine became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in March of 1978. Although late to the church, she truly felt the calling and accepted it with open arms.
One of Charmaine's favorite jobs was working for Koutroulis’ department store in Tehachapi. She loved working for them for several years until the store closed. Charmaine cried when the department store closed, as they treated her like family. For 32 years, Charmaine worked at Gallery 'N' Gifts as both an artist and their treasurer. Charmaine was one of the original members that started the craft fair in Railroad Park. She continued to help organize craft fairs in Tehachapi for the next 18 years, until she decided to give up her position to focus on other interests.
She belonged to the Guild of Tehachapi Hospital for more than 20 years where they would donate proceeds from artwork and other donated items to the Tehachapi Hospital. She also belonged to the Red Hat Society for approximately 15 years. These groups brought her great happiness throughout the years, and she believed strongly in many types of charitable work.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Livingston, of Tehachapi, Calif.; daughter, Suzanne Drake, and her husband, Fred, of Long Creek, Ore.; son, Michael Statt, and his wife, Angela, of Madera, Calif.; daughter, Denise Slafter, and her husband, James, of Brighton, Colo.; and son, Todd Livingston, and his wife, Dawnell, of Madera, Calif.. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charmaine’s name to one of her favorite charities: Paralyzed Veterans of America, Shriners Hospital, or The Humane Society. Charmaine’s final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, California. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net. Please visit the funeral home’s website for service updates as well.
