Cheryl Thompson (Carter), 1942-2022

Cheryl Thompson (Carter) born on July 23, 1942, passed away in the early hours of July 21, 2022. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Grace Carter, her husband, John Thompson, and her brother Robert (Bobby) Carter.
Cheryl is survived by her daughters Tara and Jennifer, her grandchildren Nathan, Breydi, Jared and Meghan, as well as brother Kenneth and twin brother Jerry, and her many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Cheryl has left a legacy of smiles, card games, potlucks, wine, picnics and a love for cows that already lives on through her family and grandchildren.
