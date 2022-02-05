Christina (Tina) Diane Cunningham, June 1, 1944 – Feb. 1, 2022

On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, Tina Cunningham, loving wife, and mother of three children, passed away at her home in Tehachapi at age 77.
Tina was born Cristina Diane Fisher in Hollywood, Calif., to Peter and Sherry Fisher and grew up in Seattle, Wash. She received her B.S. degree, cum laude in journalism, from the University of Colorado, Boulder. Tina worked as a freelance journalist for daily and weekly newspapers and magazines and the Associated Press and UPI wire services. She specialized in international multi-sport events, covering summer and winter Olympic Games, Pan American Games, World Cup soccer, and world championship events in rowing, soccer and cycling.
Tina also worked as a substitute teacher in the Los Angeles, Tehachapi, and Kern County school systems. She served for years as the secretary for the Tehachapi Kiwanis Club.
As number two of five siblings, Tina was a force to behold — full of energy and passion, fearless, fascinated by life and people and their stories, unstoppable, at times fill-in-the-blank, but always truly Tina. As our resident historian, she was fiercely family forged. “Well done,” we all say.
Tina mistakenly lived in Malibu for 30 years before coming to her senses and moving to Tehachapi.
Tina is survived by her husband, Greg; children, Laurel Bluhm, Chris Goldblatt, and Kelsey Wilson; brothers, Mike Fisher and Bruce Fisher; sisters, Jan Brousseau and Julie Moore; and her grandchildren, Alec Bluhm, Sara Bluhm, Carson Bluhm, Isaac Wilson, and Sheppard Wilson.
Instead of flowers, Tina requested that donations be made in her name to The Fish Reef Project at fishreef.org/sponsor/donation/.
Tina’s motto was “Go and find out.” from Rudyard Kipling’s "The Jungle Book."
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practices social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
