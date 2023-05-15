Christine Marie Debaets Leyva, 1965-2023

3/25/1965 – 5/7/2023
We have lost a lovely lady of this community. She worked at Denny’s Restaurant here in Tehachapi for the last 15 years.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ernie Leyva; her son, Eddie Hyde; and her grandchildren, Haley, Kylie, Nyssa and Evan. We are dearly going to miss her.
