Christopher Braxton Fralick, Sept. 11, 1982 - July 20, 2020

Christopher Braxton Fralick of Tehachapi, Calif., passed away at the age of 37 on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Christopher was born on Sept. 11, 1982, in Visalia, Calif., to Ellen "Daleen" Fralick and Ralph "Brack" Fralick. He spent his young childhood in Delano and relocated to Tehachapi in 1995. Although he worked in San Luis Obispo and Tulare at times, Tehachapi was always home.
He had a passion for anything macabre, especially old horror movies. He was an avid music lover as evident by his record collection. He also loved art, fishing, botany and comics, especially Marvel Comics. He loved all animals and will be missed by his dog, Lucy. Above all, he cherished spending time with his daughter.
Christopher is survived by his daughter, Natalie Rose; his mother, Daleen; his father and stepmother, Brack and Linda; his sisters, Stormy and Ruby; his brother, Dylan; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. “We are 138.”
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, Calif. Condolences can be made online at woodmortuary.net. Please visit the funeral home’s website for service updates as well.
