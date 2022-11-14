Claire Christine Fogel was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 2, 1942, and passed away Nov. 7, 2022, with her loving husband of 30 years, Neil Fogel, by her side.
Claire was a marketing analyst for major corporations for many years. After moving to Tehachapi 11 years ago with her husband Neil, Claire, who was a voracious reader of many hundreds of books, decided to become an author at 70 years old. In the next six years, she wrote and self-published a series of five books. The books were teenage fantasies involving elves and dragons. The first book was called "Blackthorne Forest." The books were very well received and very popular for teens of all ages. She was a very talented author.
Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Joseph Callan, and Florence Miriam Reading Callan. Claire is survived by her husband, Neil Fogel; daughter, Paula Hightower & son-in-law, Andy Yeo in Canvey Island, England; son, John Mcguire & daughter-in-law, Sherry Mcguire in Casa Grande, Ariz.; stepdaughter, Melanie Sillifant & son-in-law Marc Sillifant in Tehachapi, Calif.; grandsons, Ryan, Gabriel & Gavin Sillifant in Tehachapi, Calif.; granddaughter, Megan Mcguire in Casa Grande, Ariz.; brothers, Micael Callan in Boulder, Colo., and Stephen Callan in San Marcos, Calif; niece, Haley Retief in San Marcos, Calif. Claire is also survived by many cousins across the country.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Melanie Sillifant for all her daily, loving help. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Bristol Hospice for all their help and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bristol Hospice Foundation of California.
Claire will be greatly missed and loved by all who knew her.
A Visitation will be held on Nov. 21, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by the Chapel service from 2 to 3 p.m., at Wood Family Funeral Service, 321 W. F St., Tehachapi, CA 93561. There will be a Celebration of life, the date and time are to be determined.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
