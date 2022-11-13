Clarence Edward Ring, Nov. 16, 1930 - Oct. 12, 2022

Clarence was born to Carrie Dodd and Newton Ring in House, New Mexico, in a small house that later became his Aunt Vera’s home and the location of the annual family reunion. He grew up on a ranch in the area and had a lifelong dream of owning that ranch someday.
Clarence spent 29-plus years as a correctional officer and retired as a lieutenant from Tehachapi prison. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, water skiing and camping. After he retired, he volunteered at the local food pantries, became an active member at his church, and called Bingo at the Senior Center.
Clarence was preceded in death by his second child, Nancy Lyn Ring, along with his parents, brother and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Martha (Meek) Ring; sons, Dana (Vicki) Ring, and Brian (Paz) Ring; daughters, Suzanne (Mike) Anderson, and Rebecca (Wayne) Bova; and son-in-law, Mark Keefer. Clarence had seven grandchildren, Tiana, Devin, Stephanie, Tyler, Brannin, Chandler and Jenavie, along with his only great-grandchild, Wyatt.
A Celebration of life will be held on Nov. 19, 2022, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Mountain Bible Church Fellowship Hall, 630 Maple St., Tehachapi, Calif.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
