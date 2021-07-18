Claudia Rae Blodget, 1952-2021

Claudia Rae Blodget passed away June 28, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born June 24, 1952 to Kirby Stevenson and Vivian Janet (Archibald) Blodget in Bakersfield, Calif.
Claudia was known for her vivacious personality and social nature. She was a very talented artist who expressed her creativity and passion, putting her art degree to use at her quilt shop, 5 Heart Quilts in Tehachapi, Calif. She delighted in teaching others and inspired many new quilters to take up the pursuit. Following the store’s 25th anniversary in 2018, Claudia was quoted by the Tehachapi News as having said, the key to her success had been “Perseverance ... and I set out every day to see if I could put a smile on somebody's face." This sentiment so aptly captures Claudia’s thoughtful and loving spirit.
A year later, in 2019, Claudia swept the Kern County Fair, earning Best of Show for her entry “Sudoku Sampler” along with nine blue ribbons for other quilts. The last time she had won Best of Show at the Kern County Fair was in 1998, but she entered quilts and won ribbons for many years. During her lifetime, she made over seven hundred quilts, many of which she generously gifted to show her love or donated to support charitable causes.
In the early '80s, Claudia was one of the first female officers at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
She was also a licensed professional real estate agent.
Claudia had many loves in her life including her family, quilting and animals.
She is survived by Life Companion, Eddie Potter; sons, Kirby Lusich and family of Washington and Thomas Lusich and family of Washington; nieces, Erica Clark and family of Kansas, Andrea Ripley and family of California, Susan Morris and family of Colorado, Amy Jordan and family of Oklahoma; nephews, Philip Goertzen and family of California, William Goertzen and family of Kansas, Daniel Ripley of California; sister, Peggy Anne Goertzen and husband of Kansas. Claudia leaves behind a large extended family who will also miss her deeply.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shepherd of the Hills Church in Tehachapi, on July 31, 2021 at 9 a.m. Officiated by Pastor Gaylord Goertzen.
