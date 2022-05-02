Clifford Baker Hersey, 1937-2022

Clifford Baker Hersey, 84, passed away Jan. 5, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. He was born Aug. 21, 1937 in Newhall, Calif., to Virginia (Davis) Hersey and Clifford A. Hersey, and was the oldest of five children.
Cliff was a longtime resident of Camarillo, Calif., and spent many wonderful years there working and raising a family alongside his loving and supportive wife, Janet. They were married for 54 years before her passing in 2014. Cliff and Janet retired to Bear Valley Springs near Tehachapi, Calif., in 2003, where they enjoyed many relaxing years. Cliff kept active in real estate and they enjoyed watching wildlife from their deck overlooking the valley where they welcomed many friends and their large extended family.
Cliff was hard working, generous, avoided the limelight, and fiercely independent. Having been taught by his dad to drive a truck at the age of 14, he had logged over a million miles by 1970, when he left driving behind to become a real estate agent and later a broker. He worked successfully in real estate and commercial property development for many years with his friend, mentor, and eventual business partner Art Mooney. His passion was flying and he was a licensed commercial, instrument and multi-engine rated pilot. As a member of the Civil Air Patrol for over 25 years, he served as squadron commander, and volunteered his time flying on 40 search and rescue missions in both his personal airplane, an AT-6, and other squadron aircraft. He was also a member of the Commemorative Air Force and was rated as co-pilot in the C-46.
Cliff is survived by his children: Bryan Hersey and wife Cindee, Boise, ID; Carolee McCarthy and husband Bill, Mount Vernon, WA; grandchildren: Jessica Hersey, Andrew McCarthy, Allison Hersey (predeceased) and Todd McCarthy who all miss him and his advice. He is also survived by his four younger siblings and their spouses: Rich and Louise Hersey, Kuna, Idaho; Diane and Marty Mooney, Camarillo, Calif.; Ruth and Bruce Corsaw, Paso Robles, Calif.; Becky and Jim Burson, Ventura, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, Calif. on Saturday June 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. All are welcome.
