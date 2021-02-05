It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Clyde Kenneth Roysden, a beloved husband, stepfather, grandfather, loyal friend and our hero. Kenny was born on Sept. 22, 1949, to Mabel Dene Roysden and Avon Roysden, in San Pedro, Calif.
The fourth child of five, a "wild child" at home, and the class clown all through high school, he had the gift of making people laugh throughout his life. After graduating from high school in Long Beach, he joined the Marines, where he served in Vietnam in the infantry as a scout. He was wounded several times in the war and was awarded a Purple Heart.
After he came home from the war, Kenny attended college and earned degrees in avionics/aircraft mechanics and business. During his career he worked for McDonald Douglas and Boeing as a planner, windmill blade design fabricator, aircraft parts salesman, pilot/captain flying tourists over the Grand Canyon, and as a bush pilot in Alaska.
Kenny was always passionate about his love of boating, flying, hiking, scuba diving, and enjoying his life. He possessed a deep faith in God and spent years studying the Bible, no matter what, he would do his best to live by his Christian values. He did not marry until he was 63 years old. He always said he was married to his airplanes and boats and did not have time for a wife! That was until he met Janet, the love of his life. They got married and settled in the Tehachapi mountains in Stallion Springs. Ironically, this city boy from Long Beach became a country boy! He spent the last seven years of his life with his John Deere tractor, his loyal dogs, airplanes, boats, motorhomes, and his loving wife. Happy wife, happy life.
In his final year, he battled liver and kidney disease, along with rheumatoid arthritis. He fought like a warrior, but sadly, on the evening of January 29th he went into rest in the arms of our Lord. We are very grateful for the loving care provided by Optimal Hospice and friends Peggy Topp and Barbara Flemming that made it possible for Kenny to remain at home in the care of his wife.
Clyde Kenneth Roysden is survived by his wife Janet Sennewald-Roysden; daughter, Sarah Green; son-in-law, Matt Green; granddaughter, Elizabeth Delgado of Bakersfield; son, Michael Sennewald of Pennsylvania; Janet’s stepdaughter, Tiffany Sennewald of Nevada; Kenny’s brothers, Lawrence Parker and John T Roysden; sister Avonda Story Thweatt; many nieces and nephews, which he adored; and his wonderful friends.
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care, and the private interment will take place at the Bakersfield National Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Kaplan, from Shepherd of the Hills Church officiating.
For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
