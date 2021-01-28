Colonel Walter F. Weston, 1934-2021

Colonel Walter F. Weston, USAF retired, died peacefully in his Henderson, Nev., home on Jan. 6, 2021, at the age of 86.
Walter was born in 1934 in Akron, Ohio, to Godfrey and Louisa Weston.
The son of immigrants, he graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School, then on to Kent State University where he graduated with a B.S. degree in 1956.
One year later, he joined the U.S. Air Force at Randolph AFB in Texas. For the next 18 years, Walter was a B-52 Strategic Bomber Pilot serving in Vietnam and many other stations around the globe. For the final seven years of service, he was Aerospace Maintenance Director for several bases until he retired at Travis AFB in 1982. Walter was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm and several other decorations.
Upon retiring from military service, Walter lived briefly in Merced before moving to Santa Cruz where he lived with Joan for the next 30 years, enjoying sailing and volunteering for the Coast Guard Auxiliary. He spent many summers at their vacation home in Bear Valley Springs. He was a member of MOAA and Quiet Birdmen.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joan Ruth Weston of Nevada; his sister, Joan L. Dyser and husband, Thomas, of Ohio; step-daughter, Suzann Pruitt and husband, Steve, of Nevada; step-daughter, Kathy Imberi of California: nieces, Cheryl Kline, Julie Kline, Rebecca Hilty and Carrie Searle of Ohio; nephews, Brian Kline and Mark Dyser of Ohio; grandson, Daniel Chesebrough of Nevada; and granddaughter, Emily Chesebrough of Nevada.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Godfrey and Louisa; and his sister, Margaret.
Funeral arrangements are provided by the Neptune Society and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Akron, Ohio. Memorial services will be delayed until the COVID-19 public health crisis has lessened.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.