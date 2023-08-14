Our beloved Constance passed peacefully into heaven at 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 6, 2023. Her last moments were spent under the stars and among the flowers, surrounded by loved ones on the serene terrace of her home. Although she has left her body, her enchanted soul is still with us.
A magnificent person — and to many, quite magical — Constance was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her two daughters, Lauren and Stephanie, her grandchildren, Acton and Gretta, her siblings, Cathy and James, her partner, Tim, and her ex-husband Neil. Her free spiritedness will be greatly missed by her family, friends and community, but that quality will be amplified now that she is among the angels. In her own words, she looks forward to conspiring with you from the “other side,” a place of pure and harmonious unconditional love.
Constance was born in San Diego, Calif., on July 21, 1955 but spent her early years with her family living in Independence, lowa. After completing her bachelor's degree, she moved to Arizona where she met her ex-husband Neil Hirsch. Constance and Neil had two daughters, and the family came to live in Tehachapi in the summer of 2001.
For years, Constance worked as a social worker with a focus in domestic violence. She was an advocate for women's rights, a business owner, wife and mother.
Once her daughters had grown, Constance shifted her focus to the more spiritual side of healing. She dove into yoga, reiki, tantra, healing and divine femininity. She met her current partner, Timothy McGuire, in 2008. Together they created a Red Tent room in their home where they hosted many ritual ceremonies and invited those who were grieving, exploring and celebrating to better discover their divine selves. Constance had many unique gifts including intuition, great emotional intelligence, open-minded curiosity, mediumship and healing, just to name a few. She was so grateful to have been able to share these gifts to help bring comfort to those who were deeply struggling and unite in joy with those in celebration and awakening.
We will be celebrating Constance's life with a drop-in potluck reception held at her home on Aug. 22, 2023 from 2-7 pm. All are welcome to attend. If choosing to bring a gift, we invite you to bring a small plant or tree that can be used for the beautification of Constance's grave. Please email 22611jerry@gmail.com for more information about the reception.
"MY MYTHIC LEGACY" written by Constance Williams
My Mythic Legacy. As I transition back to a world beyond third-dimensional form, I will not be limited by space or time, and therefore closer to each of my beloveds than ever before. I will continue my work on various planes of existence and invite you to join me in spirit, in dreamtime, beyond limitations of the human mind. Find me in your heart!
As a mythical being whose existence continues beyond this lifetime and this dimension, I share my vision and mission as a declaration of the future. Regardless of wherever I may be, I will continue to inspire you to join me in fulfilling it. I have led an extraordinary life and carry many gifts to share with you: intuition, emotional intelligence, open minded curiosity, healing, beauty, music, empathy, sensitivity, mediumship, love, awareness of our Divine nature, joyful innocence, awakened sexuality, abundance and comfort. In this lifetime, I embodied the Divine Feminine. I came to celebrate life and love, to re-awaken the feminine within, particularly aspects of emotion, sexuality, physicality and spirit. I came to shine Divine light.
My dream is to set humanity free to be fully self-expressed and fully awakened.
Please join me in this mission by intending your own personal awakening, balancing your inner yin/yang and valuing the feminine as much as the masculine. May you revere and value emotion, sexuality and spirit highly.
I now find myself in bright light and unconditional love. I have surrendered and merged with All that is. I look forward to conspiring with you from the "other side." Know that I stand with you in these matters and am eternally grateful for your companionship.
