Cornelia Catherine Bakker Gollnick, Jan. 26, 1929 - Jan. 25, 2022

Cornelia Catherine Bakker Gollnick, known as “Corky,” passed away in Tehachapi, Calif., on Jan. 25, 2022, one day before her 93rd birthday. She was born in Sioux City, Iowa on Jan. 26, 1929, and was the second youngest of nine children born to Jon and Addie Bakker.
She attended high school in Eagle Rock, Calif., and college at North Central Bible School in Minneapolis, Minn.. There she met John Gollnick, whom she married in August 1949. Together they pastored the Assemblies of God church in Northfield, Minn., for 12 years and had five children.
While in Northfield, Corky was involved in organizing the summer Vacation Bible Schools and the Christmas programs for the church. She played the accordion, piano and organ. Her interests included the latest in technology for presenting Bible stories with slides and music to the children’s church.
After moving to Simi Valley, Calif., in 1961, they continued to be active in their local church. They later moved to Costa Mesa, where Corky directed a church preschool and John was on the pastoral staff of Newport-Mesa Assemblies of God. When they moved back to Simi Valley, she worked as the bookkeeper for the family business, Gollnick Masonry.
Retirement brought a move to Stallion Springs, Calif., were Corky and John hosted a Bible Study in their home. The Bible Study grew, and they founded Stallion Springs Community Church.
Corky’s husband, John, passed away in 2016. They were married 67 years and enjoyed many road trips to the Midwest in their RVs. Corky is survived by her sister, Sharon Evans; three daughters, two sons, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net. Wood Family Funeral Services practice social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
