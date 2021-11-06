Cynthia Baird, Oct. 26, 1951 - Oct. 29, 2021

It is with deep sadness that we announce our beloved Cyndy has passed away. Cyndy was born Oct. 26, 1951 and passed away Oct. 29, 2021.
Cyndy is survived by her husband, Russell; her beloved children, Joshua Auld, Raymond Auld, James Auld, Sonja James and their families; her stepsons, John, and Chris Baird; her sister, Bonnie Newton; brother, Mark James, and their families.
She was preceded in death by her father, Reuben James (10-17-2021); mother, Beverly James (2-9-2021); and many other beloved family and friends.
Cyndy’s Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2021, at Valley Baptist Church, 5500 Olive Drive, Tehachapi, California.
We will miss you and love you. Rest in Peace.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please go to www.woodmortuary.net
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
