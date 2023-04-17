Cynthia Lea Gassaway, Dec. 10, 1956 - March 28, 2023

Cynthia Lea Gassaway passed away on March 28, 2023, with loved ones by her side, after a long illness.
Cindi was born on Dec. 10, 1956, at Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield, Calif. She was essentially a lifelong resident of Tehachapi. She attended Tehachapi schools from kindergarten through high school and graduated from Tehachapi High School in the Class of 1975.
Early in her working career, she worked for Zond Systems, a pioneer in the wind industry in Tehachapi. She then worked for many years as a waitress and bartender, and for a time, she worked as a cook on a cruise ship on the Columbia River in Oregon. Upon moving back to Tehachapi, she was employed by the Tehachapi Unified School District until a disability forced early retirement.
Cindi was a master at crochet, creating many garments that were donated to charity. She was an avid reader and read hundreds of books during her life.
Cindi was a proud member of the local Moose Lodge until its demise and remained a member of the National Moose Lodge until her passing.
Cindi was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia “Sody” Gassaway. She is survived by her father, Jack Gassaway, and his wife Dorothy; her brother, Timothy Gassaway, and his wife Linda; her aunt, Marybelle Gassaway, uncle, Jerry Gassaway, and several cousins.
The family would like to thank the wonderful Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley staff, who cared for Cindi.
A graveside service will be held on April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m., at Tehachapi Public Cemetery, Eastside. All are invited.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
