Dale Lynn Herrera, Sept. 3, 1946 - Oct. 4, 2021

On Oct. 4, 2021, Dale Lynn Herrera passed from this world and went through the Gates of Heaven to return home with our Lord.
She was born Dale Lynn Brister on Sept. 3, 1946, in Brookhaven, Miss., to Gertrude and Samuel Brister. Her family moved to Tehachapi where she met her husband, Basilio “Butch” Herrera, while attending Tehachapi High School. They were married on March 20, 1965, and had a long and happy marriage of 56 years. Together they raised their three children, Desirea, Suzanne and Jeremy.
During her life she enjoyed painting and creating arts and crafts, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She made many friends during her 38 years as a beautician, taking great pride in making her clients feel beautiful.
Dale is survived by her husband Basilio; her children, Desirea Herrera, Suzanne Frazier (John), Jeremy Herrera (Kristina); and her brothers, Billy Brister (Kathy), and Michael Brister. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley Palmer (Zack), Darby Herrera, Rosalyn Tanaka (Nicholas), Abigail Spletstoser (Cameron), Christopher McKay, Isabelle McKay, Janemarie McKay, Heather Frazier, and John Frazier; her great-grandchildren, Christian Palmer, Jonathan Palmer, and Tara Nelson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel, and Gertrude Brister; sister, Al-Laurice Marble; and granddaughter Naomi Christy.
A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church at 1049 South Curry St, Tehachapi, Calif., 93561 on Oct. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. A potluck will follow the celebration to visit with the family.
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
