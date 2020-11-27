Daniel Francois Botha, 78, a resident of Tehachapi, Calif., unexpectedly died on Nov. 17, 2020, after a short stay in Mercy Downtown Hospital in Bakersfield due to chronic medical conditions, surrounded by his loved ones.
Daniel was born in South Africa to Petain and Irma Botha. He completed his compulsory military training after school and then qualified as an electrician. After obtaining his teaching certification, he taught for five years and had a tremendous impact on his students’ lives. He was specifically known for his unique combination of humor and wisdom — that earned him widespread respect.
The next chapter saw him become a highly successful businessman where his ventures allowed him to immigrate with his wife, Hester Botha, and three of his daughters to the USA in January 1993.
Daniel retired in Tehachapi, the town he loved so much, in 1997 after relocating from Irvine, Calif.
He loved cars and long drives; working in his vegetable garden and had a very special love for dogs. He never met a dog he didn’t like or a dog that didn’t love him. He was known around the world for his incredible sense of humor and lit up every room he entered. He was also a master cook and was known for making a special South African sausage known as “boerewors” and a beef jerky known as “biltong” — and was naturally a well-known barbecue master too.
Daniel was a man who could be both fierce and gentle, classy and down-to-earth, a joker and a sage, impulsive and forward-thinking and was ultimately loving, kind and generous beyond sense.
He had a great impact on each and every person he met and helped so many people in need.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Hester; his sisters Francis Conroy, Louise Celliers, Renee Griesel; his daughters Renate Voster, Mari-Louise Berriman, Deborah Herbst, Julie Botha, Bianca Botha, Suzanne Botha and the son of his heart Gregory Kriek; his grandchildren Marise Geissler Botes, Nicole Martin, Sarah Voster, Michael Drimakis, Seth Terrazas, Sophia Drimakis, Sebastian Terrazas, Magnus Herbst and his unborn granddaughter Olivia Dani Evans and great-grandchildren Danika and Ulrich Botes.
“Stil, broers, daar gaan ‘n man verby, hy groet, en dis verlaas. Daar’s nog maar EEN soos hy; bekyk hom goed.”
(Quiet, brothers, there passes a man, he greets, and it's redeemed. There's only one like him; observe him closely.)
Rus sag ons geliefde Daan Botha. Jy het altyd swaarkry met lekkerkry verbygekry.
(Rest in peace our beloved Daan Botha. You always got through hardships through having fun.)
