Daniel William Ford, 1946-2023

It is with great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude to announce that Daniel Ford went to be with his Lord & Savior on Friday morning, Aug. 4, 2023, at the age of 76.
Danny was a very devoted father and Papa. His passion was his family and people in general. He loved having great conversations with them and was an excellent listener. Danny was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he also had an enormous heart and wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, brave and determined.
Danny was clever and full to the brim with knowledge gained through his many life experiences as a contractor and antique store owner with his belated wife, Nona Ford of 46 years, “Sump N Old Sump N New” on South Street. He could fix or build anything. Danny also had a love for animals, especially birds in his later years. When his wife passed, his talking African Gray, Sarge, was of great comfort, keeping Danny company and keeping him on the ball.
Danny loved a good home-cooked meal and his sweets. He was a kind and thoughtful soul who will be remembered by the many lives he touched. He truly loved each of them, and if you knew him, you knew it. Although his health started deteriorating a few years ago Danny always carried himself with dignity, strength, and a great love for those who went before him. He really missed his wife, Nona. She was the love of his life.
Danny is survived by his sister Becky Baca of Idaho, brother Larry Ford of Nevada, his four stepchildren whom he loved as his own, Curt Waterworth, Randy Waterworth, Cheryl Rifenberg and Stacy Waterworth, all of Tehachapi, Calif. Danny is also survived by his seveb grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Danny was predeceased by his parents, Mervyn and Ann Ford, four brothers, his wife, Nona Ford, and a grandson, Robert Garcia.
His heart of this world may have failed but his spirit was saying, “When peace, like a river attendeth my way, When sorrow like sea billows roll; Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, It is well, it is well, with my soul.”
Until we meet again, in our eternal home Dad.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi on a later date.
