Danny Lee Ingram, Aug. 29, 1938 - June 12, 2021

Danny Lee Ingram was 82 years of age at the time of his passing on June 12, 2021. He had made his home in the Tehachapi area for 47 years. The past 27 years he was loved and cared for by his life partner, Carol Lawhon.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Ida Ingram; siblings, Marlin, Buck, Bob and Loetta Toussaint. Dan also lost his son, Gregory Ingram, in 1984. Dan was survived by his daughter, Kimberly Ritter, and her husband, Kevan; his grandson, Keenan, and his wife, Amberley; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Jeremiah; and a sister, Karen Ingram.
Dan had a distinguished career as a Realtor for 52 years. He was active in the National Association of Realtors, the California Association of Realtors, and the local Tehachapi Association. He had numerous awards and recognitions over his career. Dan was extremely active in his life, enjoying surfing, running and staying fit. He had a huge passion for football and sports in general. Therefore, he was an advocate and fan for all the local area sport teams. He was an avid reader and student of history and politics, which involved him in many political debates. Above all else he will be remembered for his integrity, his sense of humor and his fascinating stories.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to ALS Research, in memory of Danny Lee Ingram - donate.als.org
Wood Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
Wood Family Funeral Service requires guests to practice social distancing and face masks/covering are highly recommended.
