Darlene Brown, 1940-2021

Darlene Brown was born in Soledad, Calif., on Sept. 11, 1940 to Arvle and Elva Moore. She grew up in Merced, Calif., where she graduated High School. Darlene attended college in Sacramento, and again in Merced. She worked as a secretary for various military branches during the Vietnam War and after, proving a valuable asset during highly classified operations. Later in life, she obtained her Realtor license and had a successful career in real estate in Merced, Calif.
Darlene was a resident of Tehachapi, Calif., since 2003 and a member of the First Baptist Church. She went home to be with Jesus on Aug, 17, 2021 at the age of 80 years, 11 months after a short illness. She was the loving mother of David Rogers, married to Leslie Rogers of Chowchilla, Calif.; Greg Rogers, married to Erin Rogers of Yucca Valley, Calif.; and Pam Gannon, married to Bill Gannon of Tehachapi, Calif.. Darlene enjoyed her 10 grandchildren along with her 16 great-grandchildren. She was looking forward to welcoming her 17th great-grandchild this fall.
Darlene enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life including crafts such as sewing and embroidery. She was renowned for her singing of gospel music at church and many were blessed by her music. Darlene had a deep love for the history of the United States, as well as Biblical history. She was a true patriot and loved her country. Darlene also loved sharing the stories of the Bible with children. As a Sunday School teacher of more than 55 years, Darlene was able to bring the people of the Old Testament to life for thousands of eager children. Darlene also spent many summers participating at Christian youth camps where she was a teacher and mentor. There are people who were touched by her teaching that were her friends until her death.
In her later years, Darlene found a home at First Baptist Church of Tehachapi. She enjoyed working with the youth in a capacity of youth teacher on Sundays and during Vacation Bible School. She also served as a director of the youth choir teaching young children how to sing. Darlene was on the Church Council and, until her death, was privileged to serve as the Chairperson of the Council. Her wisdom and guidance will be greatly missed. Darlene told her daughter shortly before her passing that she felt great love from her Church. She also stated, "I love my church very much."
Darlene will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Her children, grandchildren,and great-grandchildren wish to thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers during this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.