A memorial service will be held for Darlene M. Swanson on Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi Nazarene Church to celebrate a life, well lived. We love Mom/Grandma and miss her, but know that she rests now with loved ones.
Darlene was born Feb. 27, 1945 California to parents Raymond and Bonnie Fegley in Hollywood, Calif. She spent her first 19 years growing up around and going to school in Hollywood. Her mother was an office manager at the Disney Studios and Darlene grew up knowing most of the original Mouseketeers, getting to go on site to movie sets and went to school with the likes of Swoosie Kurtz who was a classmate of hers. Watching old classics and new Blockbusters was a favorite activity of hers.
Darlene’s immediate family included husband Richard, sons David, Jim, Andy, and daughter Alexandra. They are all fine citizens and outstanding leaders who she was very proud of: a store manager, a chief of police, a ship captain and a major in the U.S. Air Force. She was immensely proud of her kids.
Darlene was a determined, hardworking soul and achieved much, ending her work career as a senior vice president of the investment firm, Dean Witter. She quit work to have her last child at 44. She was also a fine cook and entertainer, giving many barbecues, dinners and catering affairs for friends and charitable organizations. She had a five-binder personal cookbook just loaded with her favorite personalized recipes.
Darlene was a notable presence in any room she entered and spoke her mind as an independent, knowledgeable woman. She never feared for speaking her mind and approached life like a Christian warrior. Her confidence and willingness to work made it possible for her to do many extraordinary things. Darlene’s love and faith in God helped her through many difficulties, and she remained an ardent Christian for her whole life. Her Bible study group was particularly important to her.
Darlene full, rewarding, adventure filled life and will be missed by her many friends and family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.