Dave Pelissero, 68, passed away in his home Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Dave was a resident of Tehachapi for 15 years before moving to Buckeye, Ariz., in 2020.
Dave was born in Riverside, Calif. He was part of a very large, blended family that loved him unconditionally. He was married to his wife, Suzanne, for 20 years and has two sons, August and Dallas. Dave joined the Carpenter's Union after high school and later became a general contractor in 1978. He lived and worked all over California helping people with home improvement projects and befriending many of his clients.
He enjoyed helping with the Boy Scout Eagle Projects of Troop 138. Dave was an avid guitar player and could be seen playing with his friend's band at various events and restaurants around the Tehachapi area.
Dave's Memorial Service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tehachapi on March 19, 2022 at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.